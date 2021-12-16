Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $95,064,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $45,936,000. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $44,828,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

NYSE PAGS traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $25.91. 20,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,944. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

