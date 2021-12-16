Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHJ traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 141,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,115. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00.

