Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $216.40 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

