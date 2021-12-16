INT (INT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. INT has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $956,726.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, INT has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.02 or 0.00380980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040086 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

