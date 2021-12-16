Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 139.5% from the November 15th total of 755,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 706,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. 18,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,934. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.