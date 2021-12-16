Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 414 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,618,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.2% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,658,000 after purchasing an additional 352,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMAB opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

