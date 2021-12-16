Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.