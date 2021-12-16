Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.