Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 274 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

