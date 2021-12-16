Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.41 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

