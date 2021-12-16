Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 298,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,884,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

