Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,518,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,518,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,510,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $1,497,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,612,623.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $948,182.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,548,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,524,400.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

Shares of IBKR opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

