Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,510,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,518,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $1,497,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,612,623.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $948,182.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,548,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,400.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $76.51 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.