Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.07

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 12670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,145,211.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $1,189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,348,637 shares of company stock worth $96,231,113. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after buying an additional 358,129 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after buying an additional 246,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after buying an additional 284,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.