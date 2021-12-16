Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

ICE opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

