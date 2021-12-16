Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.
ICE opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
