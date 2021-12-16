International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.79.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $174.14. The company had a trading volume of 92,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.07. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.96 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 162.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

