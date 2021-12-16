International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

Shares of DIVO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.76. 165,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.