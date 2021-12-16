International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 68,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.46. 242,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

