International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,511 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 436.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,291. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

