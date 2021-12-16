International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $360.91. 191,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,177. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $297.42 and a 52 week high of $365.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.