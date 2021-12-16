Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,767,600 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the November 15th total of 30,544,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,480.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IITSF opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
