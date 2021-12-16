Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce sales of $24.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the lowest is $23.05 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $82.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.18 million to $82.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $202.16 million, with estimates ranging from $198.87 million to $205.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $38.14. 23,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,818. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

