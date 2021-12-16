Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 8,473 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

