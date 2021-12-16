Intrua Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $259.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.