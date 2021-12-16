Intrua Financial LLC Has $12.28 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.3% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,872,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $21,750,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,644,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,778,000.

FTCS opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

