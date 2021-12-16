Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $219.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.06 and its 200 day moving average is $223.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

