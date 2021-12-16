Intrua Financial LLC Takes Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

