Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

ISRG stock opened at $331.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,873,678,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

