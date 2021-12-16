Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 88,216 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 344,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

