Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Declares GBX 2.75 Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BIPS opened at GBX 184.49 ($2.44) on Thursday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 175.70 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £311.01 million and a PE ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.01.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

