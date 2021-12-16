Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the November 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $185.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.77. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $147.01 and a twelve month high of $202.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

