Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPKW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,148 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,657,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000.

Shares of IPKW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.80. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,934. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

