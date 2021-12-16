Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,302 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $5.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

