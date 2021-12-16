Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,517 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

