Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $397.05 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.78 and a 200-day moving average of $370.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

