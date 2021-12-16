Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the November 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

