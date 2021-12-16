Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $50.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $51.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.