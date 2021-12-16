Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vistry Group (VTY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vistry Group (LON: VTY) recently:

12/16/2021 – Vistry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,560 ($20.62) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Vistry Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,130 ($14.93) to GBX 1,260 ($16.65). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Vistry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,600 ($21.14) to GBX 1,470 ($19.43). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Vistry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/22/2021 – Vistry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,490 ($19.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Vistry Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,130 ($14.93) price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Vistry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,490 ($19.69) price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Vistry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,560 ($20.62) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Vistry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,420 ($18.77) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Vistry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,420 ($18.77) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Vistry Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,119.50 ($14.79). The stock had a trading volume of 222,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 825.77 ($10.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,198.12.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

