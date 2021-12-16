Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

CSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

NYSE:CSR opened at $108.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $111.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.