iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $223.82

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.82 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 156 ($2.06). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 156.40 ($2.07), with a volume of 265,702 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 354 ($4.68) price target on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £170.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 223.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

In other iomart Group news, insider Scott Cunningham acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,726.18). Also, insider Richard Masters acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,529.67).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

