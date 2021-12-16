IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $22,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $170.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.31. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.24.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

