IQeon Price Tops $3.03 on Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, IQeon has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $16.62 million and $1.51 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.09 or 0.00211284 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

