iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $95.44 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 115,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

