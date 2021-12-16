Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.91

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 5766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

