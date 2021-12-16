iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,369 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.