iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.82 and last traded at $59.91. 4,327,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 1,056,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.