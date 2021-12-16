iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$31.55 and last traded at C$31.59. 71,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 100,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.74.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:XBB)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

