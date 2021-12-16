iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) is Weaver Consulting Group’s 7th Largest Position

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 2.7% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

