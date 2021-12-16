iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, an increase of 333.4% from the November 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV opened at $74.56 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.