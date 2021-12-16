iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $105.86. 2,001,869 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average of $104.59.

